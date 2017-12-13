2019:‘Secondus’ Emergence ’ll Save Nigeria’

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has said that with the newly elected executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party was ready to save the country from sliding into anarchy.

This was part of a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu.

Ihedioha, who was also the 2015 Imo State PDP gubernatorial candidate, said his conviction was based on the ability of the newly elected national officers of the party.

He told the new executives that the time had come to hit the ground running ahead of 2019.

The former deputy speaker’s statement read, “The emergence of Prince Uche Secondus, a man who is best described as a pragmatic, loyal party bureaucrat, very well tooled with the mastery of the workings and dynamics of political party administration as the national chairman of our great party, at this time in the history of our party is very significant and indeed an audacious statement by the PDP in our quest to save our dear country from further slide to anarchy.

“I am without any iota of doubt that the newly elected officers are tested men and women who would certainly live above board in the discharge of their duties while ensuring that genuine party members are given sense of belonging with absolute focus and dedication.

“We urge party faithful and indeed Nigerians in general to join hands with the Secondus-led National Executive as we begin the onerous task of building a PDP, strong enough to play its role in national building, “as a virile opposition and indeed one that is acceptable to Nigerians as the only credible alternative to the APC come 2019 general elections.”