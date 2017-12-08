We’ll Reposition Legislature, Wike Assures

Henceforth, the legislature will get the same attention the judiciary has enjoyed in his administration, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission (RSGASC) building at the Assembly Complex, last Monday, Wike disclosed plans to improve staff welfare and renovate facilities in the legislative building complex.

“The way the judiciary is going is the same way the legislature should go”, Wike declared.

Though he regretted that the state was facing financial challenges, the governor said he will continue to ensure that governance does not suffer.

Harping on the need for prudent management of available funds, Wike commended the chairman and members of the Assembly Service Commission for utilising the fund such that the building was completed in record time.

The governor further commended the commission, saying, “When you have opportunity in life, make a mark, always make it a point of duty to make a mark. I, therefore, have no regrets for appointing the chairman and members”.

On staff welfare, the governor assured that government will ensure that what was due workers was given to them, but warned staff to eschew partisanship and recommit themselves to quality service delivery.

He also said facilities in the Assembly will get a facelift, as he disclosed plans to renovate the building and revive the Assembly Health Centre.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani thanked the governor for his unwavering commitment to good governance, adding that his policy of according all arms of government their due status was commendable.

Ibani said, “The institution of the legislature has acquired good working environment. It shows, by implication, that it is good for the commonwealth”.

The speaker also promised that, “We will not fail the people of the state, and we will continue to partner and synergise to push for better and higher quality of life for our people”.