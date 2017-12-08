Rivers People In S’ Africa Hail Wike’s Feats

The President, Union of Rivers Indigenes in South Africa, Pastor Egba B.H. Egba has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for the recent appointment of four prominent sons of Ahoada-East Local Government Area into his cabinet.

Egba, who spoke with The Tide in a telephone interview, also expressed happiness with the present administration for upgrading Upata and Ehoda traditional stools to first class as well as other tangible and all-inclusive development strides the governor has achieved in the state.

According to him, the elevation of the stool of Upata from second class status to first class, Igbu Akoh stool from third class to second class, Igbu Ehuda stool from second class to first class and the provision of a coaster bus to the Ekpeye Youth Congress (EYC) are some of the tangible achievements the governor has made within the short period in office.

The president, who is also a member of the PDP in Ahoada-East, confirmed that the area has never had it so good since the creation of the state over 50 years ago, and advised all appointees from the area not to misuse the opportunity to uplift the face of Ahoada-East.

He also advised them to exhibit utmost loyalty to the governor and patriotism to the state by ensuring that meaningful development projects were executed in the area and the state while supporting the promotion of peace to ensure the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Egba commended Hon. Ben Eke for being a voice in defense of the present administration and the good people of the state.

According to him, “The effort of Ben Eke has strengthened the unalloyed support of the Ahoada-East people to the governor.”

He apologized to the governor over the utterance made by one Eric, saying that “The young man has behaved contrary to the nature of an Ekpeye man. The total Ekpeye man is known to be very respectful of elders”.

Egba warned the lone ranger, Eric, not to wreck his political boat but to come on board to support the People Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.