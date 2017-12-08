Reps, Group Postpone Summit On Ethics

The House of Representatives and Civil Society for Ethics and Values Development Initiative (CSEDI) have postponed the state workshops and National Summit on Ethics and Values Reformation till 2018.

Secretary-General, CSEDI, Mr Tajudeen Toyin-Oke, and Clerk, House Committee Mr Jekop Dan-Aiih, made this known in a joint statement yesterday in Abuja.

They said that the workshops and National Summit, which was earlier scheduled to hold in December had been postponed until members of the House of Representatives return from their Christmas break.

They explained that the event was postponed to ensure wider participation and the presence of all key note speakers and all dignitaries including the Vice President, who would be the special guest at the National summit.

They said that a new date for the state levels workshop and National Summit would be communicated to the public soonest.

According to them, workshops and national summit aims at brainstorming on ways to redress the collapsed national ethics and chart a roadmap to return Nigeria to her enviable position in the comity of nations.

The summit was facilitated by the house committees on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in collaboration with the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) for Ethics, Values and Development.

The theme of the summit is “Strategies for building ethical complaint society to stimulate economic growth and better living conditions for Nigerians’’.

Those expected to attend the summit include, government officials, private sector executives, academics, traditional and religious leaders, International Development Partners and CSO.

In an interview with newsmen Toyin-Oke had explained that the national conference on ethics and values was aimed at institutionalising national ethics in Nigeria.

He said that the CSEDI was partnering with the House of Representatives to ensure the implementation of the outcome of the conference.

According to him, the constitution listed seven items of national ethics as; discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance and patriotism.

He explained that any of these seven items if adequately practiced by citizens would have been able to solve current problems facing the nation.

“As a nation, we have neglected these seven items; so, what we are trying to do as a CSO is to see how we can bring it back on the front burner.

“This is to see how we can start making Nigerians to voluntarily comply with national ethics and values.

“We are not only going to be looking at the MDAs and the public sector, we will also be looking at the private sector,’’ Toyin-Oke said.