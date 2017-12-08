PDP Chairmanship: Secondus’ll Record Landslide Victory -Ihedioha

As the battle for who takes over the mantle of leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its headquarters at Wadata House, Abuja, gathers momentum, the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has boasted that the Rivers State-born politician, Prince Uche Secondus will floor other contestants with overwhelming victory.

He said that at the moment, Secondus had overwhelming support in the North, which other aspirants did not have, and that such will boost Secondus’ overall emergence as the national chairman of the largest party in Africa at Saturday’s National Convention holding at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Imo State-born ex-deputy speaker, who disclosed this to aviation correspondents shortly before he departed for Abuja, last Monday, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, explained that Secondus was a seasoned politician with huge wealth of experience in party leadership and administration.

“Secondus has been involved in running of political parties for several decades from the second republic when he was the youth leader during the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), and in Nigerian Republican Congress (NRC), he was the state publicity secretary in Rivers State.

“When PDP came on board, he was the state chairman of the party for eight years when Dr Peter Odili was the governor.

“He became the national organising secretary of our party, PDP. In the parlance of party operations, the national organising secretary is the engine-room of the party. Later, he stepped aside, and became the deputy national chairman, before becoming the acting national chairman of the party.

“He has that wealth of experience. There are few people who have excelled in various endeavours, but Secondus has excelled in party administration, and none of his fellow aspirants is a match for him.

“At this time, we will bring on board a man that understands the party, who will make impact and reposition the party.

“In addition to the South-South and South-East, Secondus has overwhelming support in the North-East, North-West and North-Central, and even in the South-West, he has support to emerge as national chairman”, he said.

On the defection of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to PDP, Ihedioha said that the action would boost the party, adding that it has sent cold shivers down the spines of the All Progressives congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Prince Uche Secondus while speaking to aviation correspondents in a separate interview, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, last Monday, said he was in the race to rebuild and reposition the party for better performance in the forthcoming general elections.

On the defection of Atiku to the PDP, Secondus explained that it was a plus to the party, whether anybody likes it or not.