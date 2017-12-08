Ogbakor Ikwerre Floats Education Endowment Fund For Late Obi Wali

In a bid to appreciate the contributions of late Senator Obi Wali to the development of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State, the Ogbakor IKwerre cultural organisation, United States of America (USA) and Canada has established an educational endowment fund that will enhance the educational development of Ikwerre indigenes.

The endowment fund which came into existence since 2003 has empowered some scholars of Ikwerre extraction in areas of research and development.

Speaking at the presentation of cash award to the first recipients of the Obi Wali educational endowment fund, held at the Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Tuesday, the board chairman, Dr Godwin Obiri said the concept of the fund came into existence in 2003 adding that the board had set out millions for the sustenance of the programme.

Dr Ibiri said the establishment of the fund was to appreciate and reward the contributions of late Dr. Obi Wali in Ikwerre communities adding that his contributions and legacies must be celebrated.

According to him, the occasion marks a milestone achievement by the organisation adding that the inauguration of the board was down in 2015.

He explained that the board received seven entries out of which two entries were selected.

He commended the awardees for their work which earned them recognition.

Also speaking, the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Prof. Simeon Achiniwhu (rtd), commended the administrators of the fund, adding that the occasion was a fulfillment of several years project.

He commended the awardees for their brilliant research work which according to him, earned them the recognition and urged the organisation to ensure the sustenance of the programme for the benefit of the Ikwerres and the society at large.

In his speech, a representative of Obi Wali family, Mr Chimenam Emeka Obi-Wali thanked the organisation for honouring their late father.

Earlier, in their separate speeches the awardees, Mr Nduka Wonu and Miss Jane Agba thanked the organisation for recognising their hard work.

By: Akujobi Amadi & Mabara Katenebari Virginia.