Muslim Leaders Task Nigerians On Tolerance, Love

The Director of Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood wordwide, Ustaz Musa Brown has called for tolerance and love among Nigerians.

Brown who made the call in a chat with our correspondent in Port Harcourt on the Eidel-Malud Celebration said with love and tolerance, the society would be peaceful and united, adding that Islam is for peace and all must be patient and peaceful.

According to him, although it was not the character of Prophet Muhammed or mandated by Allah to celebrate his birthday, but was conceived by a certain califf to set aside a day to remember his birth.

He enjoined all muslim faithful to imbibe the tenets Islam and avoid any negative tendencies that would bring problems to mankind and the society.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood worldwide, Alhaji David Pennuel, has called on muslims to always keep their environments clean. Alhaji Pennuel, who is also the Secretary-General of the Rivers State Islamic Council made the call against the backdrop of the monthly sanitation exercise in Rivers State.

According to him, Islam encourages environmental cleanliness, personal hygiene and proper waste disposal practices.

He maintained that they should not clean only their bodies for prayers but also their environments in line with Islamic injunction.

“Allah loves those who purify themselves. Therefore, Muslims in Rivers State, both indigenes and others should join hands with the Rivers State Waste Management Agency and community leaders to keep our state capital and rural areas clean and habitable for healthy living”, he said.

The national co-ordinator also called on Chief Imans of the various mosques to continue to sensitise muslim faithful to imbibe cleanliness at all times in Rivers State and thanked them for coming out in large numbers on the last month’s sanitation exercise in the state.