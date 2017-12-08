Ikwerres Endorse Wike For 2nd Term

Leaders, traditional rulers, women groups and chiefs of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality have endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

The groups, in an address read on their behalf by the President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Prof Simeon Achinewhu, stated that the endorsement of Wike was premised on his outstanding achievements.

Achinewhu spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, during a solidarity/congratulatory visit by the groups.

The groups include: Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Supreme Council of Government Recognised Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders, Ikwerre Gospel Ministers’ Forum, Iwhuroha Women Association, Ikwerre Daughters’ National Congress, Ikwerre in Academia, Ikwerre in the Media and Okpo Club (Ikwerre Lawyers).

Achinewhu congratulated the governor for his state-wide developmental projects, saying that Ikwerre people were proud of him.

He said: “The Ogbakor Ikwerre unanimously urge you to accept the call from other ethnic nationalities, various organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to run for a second term in office as a result of your numerous achievements.

“The good people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality have asked me to notify Your Excellency that they have resolved to organise a civic reception and to install Your Excellency as Ikwerre custom demands as the “Dike-ogu” of Ikwerre land.

Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured the people of Ikwerrre Ethnic Nationality that he will continue to work for the development of all communities of Rivers State.

The governor urged them to always work in defence of their democratic rights, despite the antics of agents of the Federal Government.

He stated that the administration has made tremendous progress in projects delivery because Rivers people have stood behind him during trying times orchestrated by the Federal Government.

Wike noted that the Federal Government has, over the last 30 months, worked in very negative ways to derail the administration.

He said: “If we can achieve this in two and half years, despite the legal challenges we faced, then, we will do more for the people of Rivers State.

“We give God the glory that we moved ahead in the interest of our people. The Federal Government has done everything to derail this administration, but we are always succeeding”.

He reiterated his call for through federalism, saying that he supports South-South governors’ call for the restructuring of the country.

The governor berated the Police High Command over the use of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for political advantage of their sponsor.

He advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the claims by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris that he will review the operations of SARs, saying that the group was being re-positioned for rigging of elections in 2019.