Commissioner Condoles With IYC Boss Over Father’s Demise

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, has joined other sympathisers to condole with the Deputy President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), world-wide, Comrade Iyerifama Godswill Oko-Jaja on the exit of his father, Late Mr Richard Oko-Jaja at the age of 77 years, describing the passage as shocking especially at a time when his services were highly needed.

Dr Jaja who stated this recently in a condolence message to the bereaved family, explained that his demise was a loss to all, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased in the Lord.

He, however, implored the Deputy President, the entire Oko-Jaja family, Opobo Kingdom and the Ijaw nation to have strong belief that on the resurrection morning when all will meet to part no more, Late Mr Oko-Jaja will be found among the saints for a triumphant entry to heaven.

The commissioner therefore advised the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Presidnet of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), world-wide, Mr Eric Omare, has described the death of Mr Richard Oko-Jaja, the father of his Deputy, Mr Iyerifama Godswill Jaja as a colossal loss to humanity.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family recently, Omare stressed that Mr Richard Jaja while alive dedicated all his time to the service of his native Opobo land and the society at large.

He explained further that Late Mr Richard Oko-Jaja gave his son, Iyerifama all the needed supports in his service to the Ijaw action.

According to him, “the IYC sympathises with the Iyerifgama family, Opobo Kingdom and the entire Ijaw land on the death of this great son of Ijaw nation, pointing out that the IYC would strive to promote the unity and progress of the Ijaw nation which he said, Mr Jaja stood for.

The IYC boss therefore enjoined the family, Opobo kingdom and the Ijaw nation to take solace in the fact that on the resurrection morning when all shall appear before Christ, Mr Richard Oko-Jaja would be found among the saints.

By: Bethel Sam Toby & Favour Jonathan.