Reps To Probe SEC DG’s Suspension

The House of Representatives, yesterday resolved to probe alleged corruption in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which led to the suspension of its Director-General, Mr. Munir Gwazo by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

To this end, the House asked the parties in the matter to maintain status quo, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The resolution followed a motion under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Diri Douye (Bayelsa-PDP) on “need to intervene on the conflict between Minister of Finance and suspended Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission.’’

Moving the motion, Douye said there were allegations of interference by the Ministry of Finance in the discharge of responsibilities by SEC, particularly the Oando Forensic Audit matter which was largely responsible for Gwarzo’s suspension.

According to him, it has also led to constitution of administrative panel of Inquiry and appointment of acting SEC’s Director-General by Minister of Finance. Douye explained that the conflict had allegedly lingered for several months between the Ministry of Finance and SEC but the matter of disagreement brought it into public domain. The lawmaker said. “There were allegations of interference by Ministry of Finance in the discharge of responsibilities by SEC, particularly the Oando Forensic Audit matter, which was largely responsible for the DG’s suspension.

“The intervention by the House would put the matter into proper perspective and amicable resolution of the conflict to protect the image of SEC in the interest of both local and foreign investors.’’

He, therefore, urged the House to investigate the matter to ascertain the true situation in the commission. Contributing to the motion, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu-PDP) said that the rot in SEC apparently contributed to the collapse of the capital market in Nigeria.

He said: “What is happening in SEC is symptomatic of the collapse of the capital market. I wouldn’t know why infractions should be swept under the carpet”.