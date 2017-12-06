Maintain Integrity In Patients’ Management, Registrar Tells Doctors

The Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi has urged the 18 pioneer medical doctors of University of Abuja (UNIAbuja) to be diligent and maintain integrity in the management of patients.

Sanusi gave the advice at the induction of pioneer medical doctors of the institution into MDCN in Abuja last Sunday after 12 years of studying medicine at the institution. The registrar described the occasion as special in the history of the school, saying “it takes a minimum of six years to graduate as medical doctor but you spent 12 years due to one reason or the other.” He emphasised that the elongated years was to ensure that graduates sent out to the public were competent enough to effectively discharge their duties.

He urged doctors to make the health and well-being of patients their priority as stipulated in the oath of the profession. Sanusi further urged them to shun vices, stressing that “the medical profession is not a money-making venture but selfless service to humanity.”

Prof. Titus Ibikwe, the Chairman, Ceremonial Organising Committee, assured that the doctors had been well equipped with knowledge, resilience and vision to face challenges.