Best Medical Student Gets N250,000 Cheque

The College of Health Sciences (CHS) of University of Abuja (UNIAbuja) on Sunday presented a N250,000 cheque to Dr Adamu Bara, the Best Medical Student among the 18 pioneer medical doctors of the institution.

The Provost of the college, Prof. Kareem Airede, presented the cheque to Bara in Abuja during induction of the pioneer medical doctors of UNIAbuja into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) after 12 years of studying medicine at the institution.

Airede said the gesture was to boost Bara’s morale as outstanding student throughout his sojourn in medical school.

He added that Bara had earlier won N10,000 for coming out first among his course mates in essay competition on Hypertension and urged him to keep it up.

He said the medical profession was not a money-making venture but a life-saving one where practitioners make sacrifices to cure, save lives and take care of people’s health.

He assured the inductees that they would commence as pre-registration house officers on December 4, 2017 and tasked them on competence, good character and compassion to patients.

The Registrar of MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, who commended Bara for the outstanding performance, urged the new doctors to maintain the courage and resilience toward achieving the goal of saving lives.

Responding, Bara thanked the institution for the gesture.

He assured the management of UNIAbuja, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and CHS to uphold the integrity reposed in him and never to allow the lust for money to becloud his sense of humanity. Earlier, Prof. Michael Adikwu, the Vice Chancellor of UNIAbuja had commended the inductees for their courage through the 12 years to acquire MBBS as against the normal six years of studying medicine.