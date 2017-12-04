Wike Heralds Yuletide In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike last Friday Lit the Christmas tree to flag off the Christmas season in the state.

Wike who performed the ceremony at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park urged people to troop to Port Harcourt to celebrate the season that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Wike hinted that many activities have been lined up for the entertainment of the people within the period.

The Governor had earlier in the week told visiting delegation of Rivers State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) that Christian Trust Fund would become operational in the State as members of the board of trustees is constituted.

He also promised that Rivers State Government would assist the PFN in developing their secretariat in Port Harcourt, stressing that his administration would always partner with the church.

Rivers State Chapter Chairman of PFN, Apostle Zilly Aggrey commended the Governor for his support to the church and for building the state Ecumenical centre, assuring that Christians would continue to pray for the success of his administration.

The Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Bob-manuel and his council of Chiefs were in Brick House last week.

Bob-manuel had intimated Wike of plans to depose him by a group of persons in the area with intent to cause crisis.

The Amayanabo said the group who claim to have suspended him as the King planned to enthrone another person against all traditional order of the area.

However, the Governor, while responding restated Government support and recognition of Bob-Manuel as Amayanabo of Abonnema, insisting that nobody can depose a first class traditional ruler in the state without Government approval.

He said: “Nobody has deposed you. It is only the State Government that has the power to depose a First class traditional ruler and we have no intention to depose the Amayanabo of Abonnema”.

The Governor who holds a basket of both local and international awards was again bestowed another award on Saturday by the Anglican Diocese of Mbaise in Imo-State.

Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Chamberlain Ogundo bestowed on Wike the Diocese Award for Outstanding service (DAOS) which is the highest honour and said it was in honour of wike’s commitment, dedication and positive disposition to God’s work.

Wike commended the diocese and assured that he will sustain the support and partnership to the church and to also continue to uplift the standard of project delivery to the people.

Another major event that took place last week in Government House was the endorsement of Gov Wike for second term by teachers in the state.

The National Union of Teachers, Rivers State wing led by its chairman, Comrade Nkpogone Dumnaatah Lucky said teachers are satisfied with Wike strides on the education sector especially on regular payment of salaries and their general welfare and have decided to endorse him for a second term.

The NUT boss said the large number of teachers would vote for Governor Wike to enable him continue with his good work.

Wike commended the union for the visit and announced an introduction of incentive to teachers in the rural areas.

He said he will continue to invest massively on the sector because of it strategic importance.

