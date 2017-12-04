Table Tennis: Association Begins Preparations For 2018

Secretary of the Rivers State Table Tennis Association, Tekenah Lulu-Poku has said that his team has commenced preparations for the 2018 calendar year, to compete favourably with their counterparts across the federation.

Lulu-Poku, disclosed this at the weekend during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the team which hardly participated in competitions would begin preparation for next year, saying that, this would help the athletes to stay physically fit and adapt to new rules and techniques on the sport.

“So far, so good, we have only attended and taken part in the National Under -17 Youth Games which held in Ilorin, Kwara State. We need to prepare ourselves for the outlined programmes ahead of us”, Lulu-Poku said.

He noted that the Rivers State Sports Festival scheduled to hold in 2018 was also one of the competitions on their programme, saying that, they (athletes) and the body as a whole were working hard to ensure that they achieved a better result, when the chips were finally down. The athletes are training intensively to progress on their preparations in order to fortify themselves ahead of future hurdles that are associated with the game.