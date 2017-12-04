Stock Exchange Resumes Equity Trading-After Eid-El Malaud Holiday

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is expected to resume today after Friday’s public holiday that affected the equity trading.
The Federal Government had declared Friday a public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Malaud celebration.
Meanwhile, investors at the floor of the exchange traded a total of 11.770 billion shares, valued at N21.384 billion in 5,152.00 deals on Thursday.
All share index closed Thursday at 37,944. 60 points with market capitalisation closing at N13.215 trillion.
The increase in the market capitalisation, according to reports, is connected to listing of Global Spectrum Energy Services PLC that added N4 billion to the market capitalisation.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema has continued to woo companies in Nigeria to list at the floor of the exchange to widen the spectrum of their businesses in the country.
