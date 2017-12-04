SEEDC Accuses Govs Of Shunning CBN Programme

The Programme Director of South East Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SEEDC), Dr Osita Aniemeka has accused the South East governors of distancing their administration from entrepreneurship programme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Aniemeka said this at the weekend when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iwuanyanwu Foundation at Owerri.

He noted that the governors had refused to see the importance of the CBN initiative, adding that the development and sustenance of small medium scale enterprises remains the only way out of unemployment.

He commended the facilitator of Iwuanyanwu Foundation, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, for giving employment over the years, to several Nigerians. “You are again making history today, because we are not just going to reach other areas through your office, but succour will come the way of the unemployed soonest”, Aniemeka said.

Welcoming the CBN team earlier, Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed sadness at the way some nationals held in Libya, were reportedly sold like goats or mindlessly killed like rams. But reacting to claims by CBN, the Imo State Government said it was very prepared to partner with anybody, group of persons or establishments towards the reduction of youth unemployment in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Imo State Governor, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo, disclosed government’s position on the allegation levelled by CBN.

When reminded that the CBN could not have been playing politics with such a serious matter, the CPS said “it depends on where they are coming from”. Continuing, the CPS affirmed that government would unarguably jump at any such move by CBN.

In a related development, Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Joseph Udedi, has carpeted the CBN for including the state as one lacking in youths empowerment programmes.

Abia State Government said it keyed maximally into all the youth empowerment programme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, saying that it has at present enrolled over 30,000 youths in the various programmes when others are enrolling 3000.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Obinna Oriaku said the state was doing well in the CBN youth empowerment programmes and other Federal Government initiated empowerment programmes. “We are up there when it comes to embracing CBN’s youth empowerment programmes”, Oriaku said.

Also reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State Governor, Sir Emmanuel Uzor stated that the State had already keyed into the agricultural policies of the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, by participating in the Anchor Borrowers programme of the Bank. That was why former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Zero Hunger Team visited the state. “We have made request for dams and irrigation which is part of the South East Entrepreneurship Development Centre programme to create 10,000 jobs through agriculture.”

“Again, the ITF is training 300 youths in Enugu State on three months vocation after which the state government will give them starter packs to take off such as in wielding and other skills, just to mention a few of the programes”