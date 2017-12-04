RSG Restates Readiness To Host AWC

Rivers State Government has restated its readiness and preparedness to host the forthcoming African Wrestling Championship, scheduled to hold February next year at the Alfred Diete- Spiff Sports Complex Miscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The State Commissioner for Sports and Chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the championship, Hon. Boma Iyaye said this at the closing ceremony of the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the LOC is working out modalities to improve on Governor wike National Wrestling Championship, saying that it is apparent there are more things to learn in terms of organisation.

“I want to say that Rivers State government is ready and prepared to host the African wrestling championship. We have world class facilities, but I must say that we need to learn more in the area of organisation”. Hon. Iyaye said. Two LOC chairmen equally expressed optimism that the LOC will organize a hitch free and successful wrestling championship come next year, following the experience they have gotten in the just concluded one.

“I am optimistic that we will host a successful African wrestling championship, because we have gathered experiences in the past seven days”, he stated.

Hon. Iyaye used the forum to congratulate all the winners in the tournament and encouraged those that lost to train hard. “I believe most of us have made new friends and that is what sports is all about”, he added.

By: Kiadum F. Edookor.