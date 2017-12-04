RIRS Moves To Digitalise Tax System

The authorities of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Services (RIRS) says it has put in place modalities to commence the digitalisation of the tax process in the state.

Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Services (RIRS), Dr Adoage Norteh disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The Chairman said that the measure was to ease the tax regime in the state, through efficient service delivery in line with international best practices.

He said the new tax regime would eliminate the role of middle men in the tax process, as tax payers would be able to register, make request about tax payment through digital notification, as well as getting value for their transactions.

He dismissed claims that RIRS was involved in arbitrary increase of taxes, stating that the agency was working in compliance with stipulated laws and regulations of tax practice.

He pointed out that RIRS would henceforth concentrate on the informal sector of the economy, noting that “many people outside the employment of the orgnaised sector don’t pay tax, we are now on informal sector drive”.

The chairman cautioned against tax evasion, stating that tax defaulters would face penalties.

He said to avoid paying money to touts, the identities of the RIRS field workers should be verified.

By: Taneh Beemene.