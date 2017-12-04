‘Real Madrid Foundation Will Engender Youth Dev’

A former midfielder of Racing Santander FC of Spain, Mutiu Adepoju says the proposed partnership between Real Madrid Football Foundation and SPR Luxury Limited will boost youth development in the country.
Adepoju, who initially plied his trade with the B Team of Real Madrid FC from 1989 to 1992, told newsmen in Lagos that the club influenced his career positively.
Tidesports source gathered that the Real Madrid Foundation Clinic Nigeria’s launch will take place on December 18 in Abuja.
“Real Madrid is the club where I learnt a lot; that was the first club I got to, I learnt a lot, and it rubbed off on me positively throughout my career.
“So I believe their coming is going to be of immense opportunity for the youths’ and for Nigerian football.’’
