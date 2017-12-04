NSE Boss Chides Nigerians Over Financial Literacy

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Oscar Onyema has stated the importance of financial literacy and the direct impact it would have in promoting sound economic growth.

Onyema said this would also help in reducing poverty in the country as well as good financial system that can solve a lot of problems in the society.

He said the contemporary society requires everyone to understand the principles of money management, adding the need for all to develop personal financial management skills that would enable them manage their finances effectively for financial freedom.

Speaking during the award ceremony of the 2017 NSE Essay competition for senior secondary school students in Nigeria, last weekend in Lagos, the CEO said, “we have implemented and will continue to support programmes to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians”.

He noted that the competition exposed the students to learn how good financial decision can better their lives now and in the future which will definitely grow the economy.

The CEO in a release made available to The Tide said the exchange had since the inception of the competition inspired over 60,000 young people in more than 7,000 schools across the country to showcase what they have learnt about the financial market.

According to the release, the former minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili noted that education remained the only tool to eradicate the dynasty of poverty in the country.

Ezekwesili noted the need for the private sector to be interested in what happens in the education system, adding that the Essay competition initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical knowledge required for long-term personal financial planning.

Miss Gbenjo Olasubomi of Good Shepherd Comprehensive High School, Lagos State emerged as the winners of the 2017 edition of the NSE Essay competition with N500,000 scholarship fund for university education, N250,000 equity investment and a laptop as a prize.

The first and second runners up include, Olanipekun Opeyeoluwa of Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Ibadan, Oyo State and Chukwuemeka Oluchi of Notre Dame Girls College, Ilorin, Kwara State, respectively.

The two winners also got laptops, equity investment and cash reward, with consolation prizes going to all their schools.