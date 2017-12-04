NSCDC Emerges Overall Champions At Korean Ambassador’s Cup

The taekwondo team of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the weekend emerged winners of the 2017 Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo Championships held in Abuja.

Tidesports source reports that the the two-day championships which began on Friday climaxed on Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall at Package B of the National Stadium.

The tournament organised by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) and sponsored by the Republic of Korea Embassy had about 150 athletes in attendance.

They were from three countries, namely Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad, as well as 11 Nigerian states, two clubs and the para-military.

NSCDC, who are the defending champions and have dominated the last four editions of the tournament, once again emerged as champions.

The para-military team won with three gold, one silver and four bronze medals ahead of Q-Madi Club of Lagos which came second with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The third position went to the Niger Republic national team which clinched one gold and one bronze medals, with Team Lagos winning one gold medal for the fourth position.

Also, in the senior male -58 kg, Abdumujeeb Sanusi of Q-Madi Club took the gold medal, while Charles Okon of Kebbi settled for silver.

Chukwuka Okon of Delta and Abdufathi Sanusi of Q-Madi were joint third and took home the bronze medals.

In the senior male -80kg, Djibo Kadri of Niger Republic claimed the gold medal, while Paul Ogundele from Kebbi State finished as a silver medalist.

Raymond Tiamiyu of NSCDC and Cameroon’s Bassonyam Blaise were joint bronze winners.

Results in the senior male -68kg category saw Seyi Olowookere of Lagos claiming the gold, while Ajayi Ifeoluwa of Q-Madi took silver. Muhammad Lawal of Kano State and Jingri Rachiduo of Niger Republic were joint bronze medalists in the category. In the senior male +80kg, Sunday Onofe of NSCDC took gold, while Kenneth Ogbu of Plateau settled for the silver.

Sadiq Abdulrahman of Plateau and Ali Mohammed of Borno finished in the third position.

The senior female -49kg category saw Sekinat Adebayo of Kano State claiming gold, while Laadi Luiser of Nasarawa State took silver.