‘Nigeria’s W’Cup Draw, Decent But Tricky’

A section of football enthusiasts in Nigeria has described the country’s 2018 World Cup group draw as “decent, but tricky”.

Nigeria was last Friday in Moscow drawn alongside Argentina in the preliminary stage for the fifth time in the Super Eagles’ six appearances at the FIFA World Cup finals.

The Super Eagles were drawn alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.

Some of the football enthusiasts, who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja said the Super Eagles stood a good chance of making it out of the group.

They, however, urged the national team to tread cautiously and not take any of their opponents for granted.

, the Secretary General, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Tunde Popoola said:”We were worried about getting one of the big names; I wanted a balanced group and I think we’ve got that.

“We have a decent group, but we must be cautious.

“Nothing will be easy, but it is a group in which we have a chance and so we must begin our work,” he said.

The Chairman, FCT Football Association, said: Musa Talle “Argentina are really strong, but beatable just like we saw recently.

“There are places where we can hurt them.

“The other two teams, Croatia and Iceland, I‘m not too familiar with.

“But I think it’s a good enough draw.

“Having said that, we have to work hard and not judge anybody.

“You can’t go to a World Cup and think that a particular opponent is easy. That would be a great mistake,” he said.

The Chairman, Akwa United Football Club, Paul Bassey said: “It’s a very deceptive and treacherous group.

“We have to accept that we are one of the favourites, but if you look at the group in a more detailed manner, you can see it’s a very difficult one.

“Argentina are naturally favourites, as I’ve always said. They are a great team, with the best player in history (Lionel Messi) and a host of top-level footballers.

“Our other opponents – Croatia and Iceland – are unpredictable sides. With them, you don’t know what you’re going to get and that makes them very dangerous as well,” he said.

An Assistant Coach with Nigeria’s U-20 Women’s national team, Falconets, Mansur Abdullahi, said, “I cannot say whether or not I am happy with the draw. The group is what it is.