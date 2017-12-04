Mrs Wike Crowns University Africa Queen 2017

The Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant was concluded in splendour at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt, yesterday morning with the emergence of Miss Lorriane Nadal as Miss University Africa 2017.

Miss Nadal represented Mauritius at the Beauty Pageant held in Rivers State.

Miss University Africa (Somalia) was the first runner up, while Miss University Africa (Nigeria), Miss Chinomso Ibinabo emerged second runner-up.

The top 11 in the keenly contested pageant include Miss University Africa (Mauritius), Somalia, Nigeria, Eritrea, Tunisia, Gambia, Ethiopia, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Lead Judge at the pageant, Mr Sonny Irabor said all five judges approved the list of winners after a painstaking and transparent selection process.

Coordinator of the Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, Mr Taylor Nazzal thanked Africans for making the pageant a huge success.

He said:”Rivers State has shown the world that it is one of the safest places for conferences and business”.

Crowning the Miss University Africa 2017 on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, wife of the governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike assured that he will partner with the contestants to move Africa forward.

He said: “All the contestants have done well and I consider all of them my daughters. You can come to the state any time you choose.

“We will be working together to lift Africa to greater heights. All the queens are very intelligent, warm and domesticated”.

The governor said that the theme of the pageant, ‘educating the girl child” is apt, noting that the continent will develop faster if majority of African girls access education.

“Imagine if all African girls are like the contestants. Imagine the kind of Africa we will have. Africa is actually the future of the world”, Wike said.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of an award to recognise Wike as the Champion of Women Empowerment in Africa.

The pageant was laced with dance by the contestants, rendition of theme song, question and answer for top 11 contestants, display of national costumes and casual wears by each contestant.

The contestants from 54 African countries arrived Rivers State on November 19, 2017, and traversed the state carrying out charity works as they prepared for the grand finale of the pageant.