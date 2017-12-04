JTF Commander Decorates Newly Promoted Officers

The Commander of Joint Task Force (JTF), Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi deployed to the Niger Delta Operation Delta Safe has decorated four newly promoted officers under his command with their new ranks.

The ceremony, which took place at the Headquarters of JTF in Yenagoa, three officers namely, Thomas Otuji, Roy Nweke and Obiora Anyikwe-were decorated with the rank of Commander from the rank of Lt Commander.

Also, the Commander of Sector 4 of JTF, Col. M.U. Muktar was decorated with the rank of Brigadier General.

Addressing the officers, Apochi congratulated them for their elevation, pointing out that their new positions called for greater service to the father land. He urged them to do all within their powers to attain at least a position higher than a Brigadier General in the service so that they could go home in retirement happy and fulfilled.