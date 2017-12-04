Forum Tasks LGAs On Economic Blueprint

Local Government Administrations in Rivers State have been urged to key into the NEW Rivers Vision of the State Administration to develop their local economic blue print.

This was part of resolution at the end of a day two seminar for senior civil servants in the local government system organised by the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission in Port Harcourt.

The workshop which has the theme: “Strategic Planning System. Sharing Rivers State Local Government Councils for Quality Service Delivery also tasked the councils to develop a conflict containment management and resolution capacity to ensure the resolution of crime rate in their various council areas.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, a lecturer with the Rivers State University, Dr Henry Ejo-Orasa said that the workshop is intended to deepen the understanding of the concept of strategic planning system as well as address how local Government councils will promote good management in general and strategic planning in particular.

The university teacher said that strategic planning will enable local government councils to take an organization pause, reconceptualise management practices, develop clear understanding of their responsibilities, envision rational strategies and policies as well as articulate realistic vision for the future.

Also speaking, Barr. Bisi Ejekwu stressed the need for the various councils to liaise with the state House of Assembly to set up an economic planning.

“Unless our local councils begin to plan and dream big dreams, we shall continue to wobble and fumble,” he said.

On his part, Professor Donald Hamilton stressed the need for councils to translate their strategies into guidelines for their activities.

He said that strategies of an organisation must be reflected in the organisation values, beliefs and the way it organised its activities.