Degema Monarchs Drum Support For LG Boss

Impressed with her performance in office so far, traditional rulers under the auspices of Degema Local Government Area Council of Traditional Rulers have called on all indigenes of the communities that make up the local government to give maximum support to the administration of the current Caretaker Committee Chairman of the LGA, Hon. (Mrs) Okorite Carrie Adiele.

This is even as the council boss has in line with the directives of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike financially empowered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Apex Caucus in the local government area with a sizeable chunk of funds, a gesture which has generated pleasant ripples within the top hierarchy of the PDP, as the party prepares for its National Convention billed for Saturday, December 9, 2017.

The traditional rulers who made the call during an interative meeting recently, presided over by the Chairman of the DELGA Council of Traditional Rulers and Amanyanabo of Bakana, King O. Odum, commended the council boss for her outstanding leadership qualities, which they said she has copiously demonstrated ever since she assumed office.

Speaking through the spokesman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, King Stephens J. Tobins Alex, the monarchs noted with delight Mrs Adiele’s giant strides in the area of constant supply of electricity in several communities within the local government, particularly in Bukuma community, a development they attributed to the good governance of the CTC chairman.

Describing the council boss as an action lady, the traditional rulers expressed their desire for the state government to extend her tenure, because of her empowerment programmes, constant electricity supply, great improvement in security, restoration of aesthetic beauty of Degema Consulate and its environs, among other positive developments whereby she has impacted the lives of the average Degema person.

Responding to the security concerns raised by the traditional rulers, during the interactive meeting, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon (Mrs) Okorite Carrie Adiele assured them that she remains totally committed to maintain and enhance security in the local government area.

She hinted that because of her commitment to the collective security of the people of the local government, she makes outstanding contributions to the common pool of neighbouring LGAs in order to take care of the people’s safety.

The council boss decried the widespread scourge of poverty in the local government, and assured that in keeping with the mandate given to her by Governor Wike, she would not relent in financially empowering the women, men and youths of the local government area.

In view of the logistic arrangement she has put in place, Mrs Adiele assured the people of Bakana community that they would enjoy constant electricity from the national grid before the Christmas festivities.