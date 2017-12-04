A’Ibom Prisons Command Gets Drugs For Inmates

The Nigeria Prisons Services, Akwa Ibom State Command has taken delivery of large quantities of drugs to address the health needs of the inmates in the four prisons under it.

The new Controller of Prisons in the state, Mr Alex Oditah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Uyo yesterday.

Oditah said the drugs, provided by the Controller-General of Nigerian Prisons, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed, would be distributed to the prisons in Eket, Ikot Abasi, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo.

He said that the quality and the quantity of the drugs received were unprecedented, adding that in the past the supply was not encouraging.

“We have qualified personnel to administer these drugs. The doctors have no reason to complain now because these drugs are sufficient to last for long.

“The expiry dates for these drugs span between three and four years,” he said.

He also advised medical personnel in each of the prisons to ensure that the drugs were dispensed judiciously whenever they took delivery of them. Oditah commended the services for providing vehicles for the prison commands across the nation which had enabled them to perform their duties, including taking suspects to courts.

“I assumed duty in this command in August. I visited the prisons in Eket, Ikot Abasi, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo as soon as I assumed duties.