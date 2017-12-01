VP’s Wife Tasks Corps Members On Agric

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo on Wednesday urged corps members to key into agriculture to boost Federal Government’s determination to diversify the nation’s economy from oil.

Osinbajo made the call when she visited the Batch B, Stream I corps members at the Nigerian Youth Service Corps,(NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja .

She charged them to take advantage of the natural resources in the country to develop themselves in the agricultural sector in order for them to be employers of labour rather than job seekers.

“I advice you today to lay hold of agriculture, this is because there are so many opportunities in that sector.

“There are so many ideas floating that are favourable for youths like you, don’t let it pass you by, this is your time so grab the chance work it out.

“You have the choice to be great, so you have to use it wisely, everything around you has been made easy for you so leverage on them so your lives will make a difference , Mrs Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo said they could make Nigeria great, by learning to speak out positively when they see something good happening as well as speak against the bad things.

She said there was the need for the youths to embrace the socio-cultural, political, economic and religious tenets of the nation for the purpose of promoting peace, unity, discipline and leadership qualities.

The vice president’s wife expressed satisfaction with the level of comportment of the corps members and advised them to love other Nigerians and the nation.

She implored them to be hard working because work was one of the values on which the nation was built.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator for FCT, Mr Ballama Birmiwa said that there were 2,862 corps members in the camp.

According to him, 1,154 are males, while 1,708 are females.

Birmiwa said that the orientation course was structured to empower the corps members to be self reliant after the programme.

According to him, the orientation camp remained a ground for corps members to discover and showcase their in-born talents and an enlightenment forum on how to make a living out of such talents.

He appreciated the vice president’s wife for her visit to the camp and assured that all that had been learnt at the camp would be put to great use.