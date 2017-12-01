RSG, World Bank Commission Projects

As part of effort to improve the living conditions of rural communities in the state, the Rivers State Government has commissioned a rural electrification project in Kalabiama, a mini market and community town hall in Ubimini in the Opobo/Nkoro and Emohua Local Government Areas.

The projects were executed under the Community Driven Development Social (CDDS) Project Implementation Unit (PIU) component of the Rivers State Government, World Bank and European Union (EU) sponsored state employment and expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project.

The project Director Community Driven Development Social (IDDS) project implementation and (PIU) of SEEfOR. Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said that the SEEFOR project was designed to improve the conditions of the poorest of the poor in the state.

Sir Amuewhule said that since February this year, over 20 micro projects had been completed and commissioned in ten communities in the state. He said that the electricity and street lights commissioned in Kulaibiama as well as the market and town hall in ubimini would boost the economic conditions of the affected communities.

The project Director who represented both the commissioner for Budget Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu and that of the ministry of Chieftaincy / Community Affairs Silvanus Nwankwo urged the communities to see the projects as their own by protecting it against vandalisation.

Also speaking, the State SEEFOR coordinator, Mr. Kelcious Amos thanked the communities for working with SEEFOR in ensuring timely completion of the projects.

Amos who was represented by Mrs. Nkiru Igbe also urged them to put the project into maximum usage.