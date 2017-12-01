Return Of Peace Excites Egi Indigenes

Stakeholders in Egi communities in Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State have expressed joy over the return of peace in the area, stating that the development would boost economic activities in the communities.

Various stakeholders in the communities, such as women, youths and elders showed their excitement over the new prospect of development in the area while participating in an event organised in honour of the Managing Director of Total E & P, Mr Nicolas Terraz by the Egi monarch, King (Prof) Anele Nwokoma in Egi land recently.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke with our correspondent said they were happy over the return of peace in the area, stating that the people would now mobilize themselves again in a productive manner. President General of the Egi Peoples Assembly (EPA), Apostle Magnus Elemele said Egi people were desirious of peace and development and called on the people to work collectively to sustain the peace process in the communities. He reiterated the commitment of EPA towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the management of Total E & P,Ltd, and urged the company to live up to its side of the bargain.

Also speaking, a traditional ruler in Egi, Eze Azuibuike Odem-Dibia, urged all stakeholders in Egi land to embrace peace and dialogue in the settlement of disputes, rather than engaging in violence.

He noted that the comunities suffered colossal loss during the crisis that ravaged Egi land.

On his part, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee in the LGA, Barr. Osi Olisah commended the stakeholders over their contributions towards the restoration of peace in the land.

He restated the commitment of his administration towards the promotion of peace and security in the area.

Addressing the Egi stakeholders and the Total E & P management team, the Egi monarch, (Eze Egi), King Prof Anele Nwokoma said the people should consider the development of Egi as paramount.

By: Taneh Beemene & Edwin Agbadam.