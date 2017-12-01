LG Boss Empowers Youth, Women In Degema

The chairman, Caretaker committee of Degema Local Government Area, Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele says her administration has impacted positively on the lives of youths and women in the local government through economic empowerment programmes.

The CTC chairman disclosed this during a media tour to the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers recently.

She said women and youths in the various wards of the L.G.A had been empowered through incentives to engage in productive activities to better their lot.

She said her mandate as a caretaker committee chairman was primarily to unite the people of Degema and bring sustainable development in the area through strategic empowerment programmes.

She pointed out that Degema as local government was endowed with diverse cultural and linguistic potentials that could be harnessed for the holistic development of the area.

The C.T.C chairman called on all stakeholders in the local government area to contribute their quota towards the development of the L.G.A, by supporting Governor Nyesom Wike who has a daughter of the LGA as his deputy.

She assured that her administration would continue to promote peace and development in the area, adding that the LGA would partner with media particularly The Tide Newspaper, to promote development in the area.

In his remark, the General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake commended the council chairman for embarking on the media tour and assured that the corporation would partner with the L.G.A on its development objectives.

The General Manager urged other C.T.C chairmen in Rivers State to borrow a cue from the Degema C.T.C of boss by partnering with the media for effective coverage the rural areas.

By: Taneh Beemene.