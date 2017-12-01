GWNWC: Gold Medalist Expresses Joy, Lauds Wike

World number two wrestler in women category, Odunayo Adekuoroye has expressed joy as she won gold medal in Governor Wike’s National Wrestling championship in Port Harcourt.

She stated that her victory is been attributed to constant training and commitment.

Adekuoroye said this while fielding questions from sports journalists shortly after she won gold medal in 57 kg category on Wednesday at the Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt.

According to her, she did not underrate her opponent that is why it took her only three minutes to defeat her.

“I am happy that I still maintain my position in the country. I attribute my success to adequate training and commitment because the moment I heard about this championship, I have to train hard, besides, I did not underrate my opponent,” Adekuoroye said.

The number two woman wrestler in the world who is also the sportswoman of the year in Nigeria commended the Rivers State government led by Chief Nyesom Wike for providing world class facilities for the championship.

I think this is the first time I have seen world class facilities been used for national wrestling competition in Nigeria, honestly the facilities are wonderful,” she stated.

Another woman gold medalist, Blessing Ogebuchi who is a member of Nigeria army also lauded the sponsor of the championship, Chief Nyesom Wike for providing conducive atmosphere for the championship.

“My joy is that I am qualified to represent the country next year, at the African Wrestling Championship.

I advised youths to put in their best in any sports they are into, because it is only when you put your best you may achieve success,” she added.

By: Kiadum F. Edookor.