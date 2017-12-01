FOC Wants Officers To Tackle Criminality

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Bello Al-Hassan, has charged newly-promoted officers of the command to redouble their efforts at tackling criminality in the Niger Delta, particularly illegal oil bunkering. Al-Hassan made the call in an interview with newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Yenagoa.

He warned the officers against indiscipline, saying that they must also become financially prudent in all aspects of their official lives.

He also urged the officers to learn to follow strategic directives of the naval hierarchy in the course of their duties, and congratulated them on their well-deserved promotion. While assuring residents of the region of their continued security and safety along the waterways, the FOC however, warned criminals to steer clear of the region or be ready to get decimated.

He said there was no hiding place for criminals in the creeks any more.

“We are doing all it takes to make sure that the waterway is safe for economic activity and other legitimate uses, not illegalities.

“Anybody caught carrying out illegal businesses will surely be arrested and handed over to prosecuting agencies.

“On reduction in bombing of oil facilities, we are going to continue to put pressure on those criminal gangs to ensure that the oil production is enhanced.

“All security agencies are on the alert to ensure that there is no more disruption in oil production,” he said.