FG Partners OPS On Indigenous Products, Technology Dev

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said the Federal Government would work with the private sector to support research with a view to developing indigenous products and technology.

Udoma said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr James Akpandem, in Abuja.

Udoma said this at the Annual General Meeting and 60th Anniversary of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos.

The meeting focused on sensitising the association on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The ERGP projects that Nigeria will make significant progress to achieve structural economic change with a more diversified and inclusive economy in five key areas by 2020.

The key areas are stable macro-economic environment; achieve agriculture and food security; ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products; and drive industrialisation focusing on Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as improve transportation infrastructure.

Udoma said that Federal Government was committed to supporting made-in-Nigeria goods and services and was working on policies that would enable the achievement of the goals set out in the ERGP.

He said the Executive Orders which the acting president had signed would go a long way to ease doing business in the country.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had in May, signed three Executive Orders, one of which was on business environment and promoting Made in Nigeria products.

According to him, the order is also to support local production to increase employment opportunities particularly for the youth.

He, however, told NECA that it represented many of the leading industrialists and manufacturers in Nigeria.

“It is your success that will encourage new investors to come into Nigeria. Your success is therefore our success.

“You can therefore count on a listening ear from the government as we work together to transform this economy to become the engine of production of our region and indeed, our continent.”

Udoma said the Federal Government was very appreciative of the platform.