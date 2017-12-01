Cleric Tasks Couples On Marital Homes

Couples the world over have been advised to always abide in the bond of oneness and remember to keep their marital homes alive.

Speaking at the solemnization of holy matrimony between former Ms Sarah Uranta and Mr. Ezeugo John Eze recently, a clergyman and minister in charge of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), sandfilled, Borikiri in Port Harcourt, Pastor Chukwuma Fabian Fruitful, urged couples to remember to keep to the commandments of God concerning marriages, stressing that, for any marriage to be successful, the couples should ensure they love themselves in the fear of God and tolerate each other both in good and difficult times.

Fruitful, who spoke on the theme: “The seven steps to a successful marital life,” enjoined the newly wedded couple to live above sins, hatred, untruthfulness, lack of care for each other and divulging of marital secrets to outsiders. He noted that by so doing, the wrath of God takes pertinence for destruction.

The servant of God appealed to the couple to always pray, care, tolerate and encourage their spouses for fruitful results.

He used the event to admonished both the bride and groom’s families not to dictate or interfere with the day to day activities of their children who he said have become one flesh in Christ, describing the couple as better and blissful children of God.

According to him, the way and manner marriages are handled determines how and where it will end. “I urge you both to seek divine direction from God and apply humility, obedience, endurance, prayers for one another, and consistency in truth which in turn creates successful marital future.

As he puts it, the steps and courage for the future keeps one focused in marital relationship, explaining that the way in which we take the responsibility of the future in marriage determines what the future holds for such marital affairs.

High point of the event include giving charge to the bride and groom, professional vows, exchange of rings and partaking of the communion. Others are, pastoral blessing of the union, presentation of the newly wedded couple and the endorsement of the marriage register by the couple and their families.

Dignitaries include crème of society, the church and the larger society and humanity.

By: -Bethel Sam Toby & Peace Kasarachi Ihedoro.