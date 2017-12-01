Casualisation: Aviation Union Pickets Dana Air

The leadership of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has picketed the offices of Dana Air in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja over alleged casualisation of workers in the airline’s local operations.

In a statement issued by the Airline spokesperson, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said that the Airline management has amicably resolved issues with the union’s executives and normal flight schedules resumed.

Ezenwa said that the reason given by the union for the illegal picketing of the airline offices is entirely false, stressing that the airline management has denied casualising workers in its local operations. “We have advised the union time without number, that we are law-abiding,liberal and corporate citizen and are not against their activities or the activities of our staff members in these unions. We also cannot foist unionism on our staff,” “Ezenwa said.

He further added: “The management of the airline understands what freedom of association means, and we expect the union to know better,” stressing that the activities of the unions in the airline operations have only led the company’s operations to a precipice.

The airline spokesperson reiterated that the airline management would continue to meaningfully engage the unions’ leadership in the most civil manner with a view of addressing the workers challenges and improve on their welfare.

He called for the support of the unions towards the Airline management and Federal Government’s efforts towards the welfare of the aviation workers and also betterment of the aviation sector.

The unions picketing activities led to the disruption of flight schedules last Tuesday and Wednesday until flights resumed late afternoon on Wednesday at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The Tide gathered revealed that the Airline passengers were left stranded during the union’s picketing period.