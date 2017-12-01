Abonnema Chieftaincy Tussle: RSG Endorses Bob-Manuel’s Kingship

Rivers State Government has endorsed the recognition of King Disreal Bob-Manuel as First Class traditional ruler and the Amanyanabo of Abonnema. Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike who made the declaration last Wednesday following insinuations that King Bob-Manuel was suspended or deposed, said nobody has the authority to depose a First Class Traditional ruler that enjoys full recognition of the government without the approval of the State Chief Executive.

Wike who was responding to submissions of Abonnema Council of Chiefs that paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, said that nobody has deposed the King, adding that, “it is only the state government that has the power to depose a First Class traditional ruler and we have no intention to depose the Amanyanabo of Abonnema”.

Reacting to the role allegedly being played by security agencies in the chieftaincy squabble brewing in the area, Wike expressed regrets that the security agencies’ involvement in chieftaincy affairs was rather unfortunate.

“Our security agencies have gone so low that they are now involved in everything, including chieftaincy affairs. Soon, they will involve themselves in husband and wife issues. Can they carry an Emir like that? Can they carry an Oba like that? We pray they withdraw from such illegal activity”, Wike said.

Wike who decried the role being played by some prominent elderly persons from the area, noted that they have refused to understand the meaning and importance of peace such that they had resorted to instigating crisis.

He also wondered why the feuding Abonnema United founding fathers would spread the false report that some persons were planning to kill High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs.

“I don’t know whether they know the implication of the crisis they are generating. There is no need for anyone to create crisis in a very peaceful community,” he said, adding that the conflict was politically motivated and aimed at achieving pre-meditated political goals.

Wike charged youths of Abonnema to be at alert in the defence of their traditional heritage and urged them not to allow persons or groups to distort their traditional order.

The governor assured the Abonnema Council of Chiefs that the state government will take up the matter with the state Commissioner of Police even as he pledged a formal report to be made to the Nigerian Army headquarters on the illegal deployment of soldiers to arrest the Amanyanabo of Abonnema.

Reiterating the strong support of Abonnema people to the emergence of the present administration, Wike said he will continue to execute meaningful projects in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Bob-Manuel, while speaking earlier had said he had come with his Council of Chiefs to seek state government’s protection from some persons using security agencies to disrupt peace and the traditional order in the area.