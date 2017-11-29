Stakeholders Urge Quick Action On New Minimum Wage

Stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) have urged the 30-member committee on new national minimum wage to conclude its assignnment speedily to enable Nigerian workers to have a new lease of life.

Our correspondent recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday inaugurated the committee headed by Ms Amal Pepple, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and former Minister of Housing.

The stakeholders who spoke with our correspondent in Abuja yesterday expressed concern over the lack of time frame in the committee’s assignment.

Reacting to the development, Mr Issa Aremu, the General Secretary of National Union of Textile and Garment Workers of Nigeria (NUTGWN), said that the expectations of workers were high and as such, the deliberations of the committee should not be endless.

“This negotiation should not be endless; there should be a time frame that should not be more than six months; so, we are looking at the first quarter of next year.

“Today, with naira devaluation, national minimum wage is around 40 dollars. The salaries can hardly take working men and women home with all the attendant negative implications on income, poverty and low productivity.

“We, therefore, look forward to a mutually speedy, rewarding negotiation on a new minimum wage.

“The negotiation committee should be fair and just to workers and the national economy in line with the President’s inaugural speech.”

Aremu said the increase in workers’ salaries and wages would fast-track the Nigerian economy to full recovery, if only the government would put an end to the persistent crisis of compensation of the working class.

According to the union leader, the Nigerian economy can only recover fully with enhanced purchasing power, which is only possible through prompt and adequate payment of employees.

He also commended Buhari for his genuine concern over the perennial delay in the payment of workers by giving the defaulting states bailouts and Paris Club refunds.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday declared that the nation’s minimum wage should be anchored on social justice and equity.

Buhari said the government must aim to go above the basic social protection floor for all Nigerian workers based on the ability of each tier of government to pay.

Our correspondent reports that he made this known while inaugurating the 30-member national minimum wage committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president said: ‘’The subject of a national minimum wage for the federation is within the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). ‘’Accordingly, we should aim to go above the basic social protection floor for all Nigerian workers based on the ability of each tier of government to pay. ‘

‘I say this because minimum wage is the minimum amount of compensation an employee must receive for putting in his or her labour and as such should be anchored on social justice and equity.’’

Buhari disclosed that government’s decision after considering the final recommendation of the committee would be sent as an executive bill to the National Assembly for it to undergo appropriate legislative scrutiny before passage into law

According to him, ‘’The committee is expected to complete its deliberations and submit its report and recommendations as soon as possible to enable other requisite machinery to be set in motion for implementation of a new national minimum wage. ‘’