FG Explains Intels’ Loss Of Operational Licence

The Federal Government has debunked claims that it revoked the work permits of Intels Nigeria Ltd expatriate workers and other affiliate groups without any good reason.

According to the government, this was based strictly on extant laws guiding operations of the Nation’s Export Free Zones.

Managing Director of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Umana Okon Umana, who confirmed the position of the Federal Government in a statement recently, said that non-payment of stipulated fees and failure to meet other conditions precedent to the licence renewal by any Free Zone enterprise violates Section 35 of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Regulation of 2003.

According to him, this section stipulates that, “a licence shall be valid for one calendar year and upon expiration, the licence shall be renewed on payment of any outstanding amount due to the authority; the presentation of any other documents return of information which the authority may require and the presentation of an acceptable appraisal report in the case of Free Zone enterprise.”

Reports indicate that Intels lost its operational licence as a result of “non-compliance to the required conditions for the renewal of its 2017 operational licence, despite being reminded by the authorities of the Free Zone for it to renew its operational licence to continue with its expatriates staff at the free zone.

Intels was said to have threatened legal actions against the Federal Government rather than complying with the business policies of the Free Zone Authority.

Other firms operating in the Free Zone Authority which failed to renew their operational licences according to the requirements of the law are likely to face similar consequences. According to the authorities of the Free Zone, these measures are part of ways of ensuring sanity and international best practices at the Free Zone.