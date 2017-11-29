Dalung Advises Nigerians To Stop Negative Narratives

Minister of Sports and Youth Development,, Solomon Dalung has advised Nigerians to stop talking negative narratives against the country, saying that Nigerians should change their attitude to become good people.

He appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to forgive all those that have wronged him one way or the other, adding that great leaders forgive.

Dalung stated this when he paid Governor Wike a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, saying that wrestling has cultural value in Nigeria.

According to him, this is the first time a West African country will host the African Wrestling Championship.

“Your Excellency, I appeal to you to forgive all those that have wronged you because great leaders like you forgive, even the Bible says forgive those that trespassed against you, so that He will forgive you.

For Governor Wike to host the National Wrestling Championship here in Rivers State, he has invested in peace and security,” Dalung said.

The Minister commended the governor for providing the infrastructural facilities to meet world class standard for the Championship.

“I really commend Governor Nyesom Wike for developing sports and making Nigeria proud, the infrastructural facilities for wrestling championship I saw meet international standard”.

“I also want to commend the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali for making the country proud.

The one game master in Nigeria further urged other governors in the country to emulate Governor Wike, saying that sport creates wealth, it increases foreign exchange and has the capacity for integration.

“I call on other state governors to emulate Nyesom Wike’s style of sports development. Sports brings unity and friendliness, besides, it creates wealth, increases integration,” he stated.

By: Tonye Orabere.