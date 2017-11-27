RSU Sets Up Advancement, Linkages Centre

The authorities of the

Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu Oroworukuru Port Harcourt says it has set up advancement and linkages centre to track all alumni of the institution to contribute in the development process of the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Blessing Didia disclosed this, while unveiling the remodelled main gate of the institution initiated by 1988/89 batch of the university Alumni Association held at the institution campus in Port Harcourt, recently. Didia stated that no institution could attain its full potential and growth without the meaningful contributions of its alumni adding that the importance of alumni in any university cannot be over emphasised.

The RSU Vice Chancellor used the opportunity to thank the members of 1998/99 batch Alumni for the initiative to give back to the university, which according to him, made them and assured them of the management administrative will and capacity to sustain the legacy.

Earlier in his speech, the President of the group, Ambassador Isreal Egbunefu said the project was the desire and commitment of the association to the development of the institution.

By: Akujobi Amadi & Lily Silver.