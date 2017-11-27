Rivers Celebrates Wike’s Strides On Projects …‘Always Appreciate God’s Faithfulness’

Thousands of Rivers people, last Friday, trooped out to celebrate the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as he embarked on projects inspection in Eleme, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The carnival-like celebration of Wike’s projects execution across the 23 local government areas peaked at Slaughter Road/Bridge where market women and shop owners sang the praises of the state governor.

The crowd joined the governor as he walked for over two kilometres to inspect progress of work on the strategic road near the Slaughter.

Accompanied by the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and the former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Wike also inspected the Produce House and the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt.

He further inspected the Woji-Akpajo Bridge, the Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road, Mile One Market, Judges’ Quarters, Birabi Street and the T.Y. Danjuma Street reconstruction work.

Addressing journalists after the projects inspection, Wike expressed satisfaction that the state was using first class contractors to deliver quality projects.

He said that the street celebration by the people signifies their appreciation of the delivery of quality projects by his administration.

“We have no regrets allowing major contractors to execute our projects. The delivery is encouraging. When government delivers, the people are happy.

“Our government delivers, and we don’t give excuses. We shall continue to deliver in order to keep the people, and in line with our development blueprint,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised the people of the state to always show appreciation to God for his blessings.

Speaking at the 2017 Harvest of Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, Wike said appreciation to God will create the right environment for more blessings.

Represented by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, the governor said that it was important for the people of the state to work in unity.

He said: “It is always a joyous thing for brethren to dwell together.”

The wife of the Rivers State governor, who was also the mother of the day at the harvest, performed the symbolic flag off of the Christian event meant to honour God.

Chairman of the occasion and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke said a culture of gratitude was necessary for the growth of society.

He said the best way for the people of the state to show appreciation to God for blessing them with a good leader is to always pray for the governor.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a member of the APC or PDP, pray for the governor God has given us because he is satisfying us with quality projects.

“Our appreciation of the governor’s good works will be consolidated when we re-elect him in 2019″, Woke said.

In his sermon, the Guest Preacher, Rev Romanus Onyegbu, noted that God will continue to prosper the people as that was principally His agenda.