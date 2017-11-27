Niger Plans Annual Grassroots Sports Competition

The Niger State Ministry of Youths and Sports Development at the weekend said it was collaborating with the state ministry of education to ensure the development of annual grassroots sports competition in the state.

Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports, Alhaji Baba Sheshi, made this known in an interview with the newsmen in Minna.

He said: “we are collaborating with ministry of education to develop grassroots sports in Niger State.”

“Already, the governor has approved that we should start grassroots sports competition in the three senatorial districts of Niger East, Niger South and Niger North.”

Sheshi, who did not give details of when the competition would commence, added: “we will start as soon as fund is available.’’

He said that the exercise would hold in Minna, Bida and Kontagora being headquarters of Niger East, Niger South and Niger North.

The director noted that finals of the competitions would be held in Minna, the state capital.

He explained that youths would compete in all sports in the annual competition so as to discover new talents and make the youths engaged.

“The competition will groom the young people from the grassroots to take to sports of their choice which will also ensure the development of sports,’’ he said.