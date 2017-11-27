Delta Community Charges NDDC On Road Project

Youths of Aballa-Uno community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete the 15.5 kilometre Oloa-Osissa -Aballa-Uno road project it abandoned years back.

The President-General of the Abala Clan Youth Council, Comrade Micheal Dialor made the appeal in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Asaba.

Dialor said that the road was in a deplorable condition and described it as a death trap.

He recalled that the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) first awarded the project to a construction firm, Kamanchi International in 2009.

”The company mobilised to site, cleared the earth surface and tarred only 200 hundred meters of the road, before abandoning the project.

”Again in 2011, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) re-awarded the same road project to Interbau Construction Limited and yet again, the project was abandoned.

”Many a time, our women die as a result of complications during child-bearing due to lack of access road to urban towns where they could receive proper medication,” he said.

Dialor said the bad condition of the road had left a devastating impact on the social-economic life of the people.

He said that farmers in Aballa-Uno and the neigbouring communities, sustained huge economic loss due to the difficulty in conveying their farm produce to major towns in the state.

The youth president further said that the bad condition of the road had forced the few transporters plying the route to abandon the area.

“On behalf of the good people of Aballa-Uno, I am using this medium to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the communities linked by the road.