Council Boss Inaugurates Tricycle Union

The Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Council, Hon Sunny Kanu has urged associations and unions operating in the area to be lawabiding and support the purposeful leadership of Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as he strives to transform Rivers State.

Kanu who stated this while inaugurating the tricycle union popularly called Association of Keke Operators, Oyigbo branch, said the council is ready to support business activities to thrive in the area.

The Council boss warned that apart from those to be inaugurated, no committee should collect daily tickets for the council, urging the leadership of the union to be committed in working with the council.

According to him, “the leadership of Joseph Ugwu as Chairman is the only executive recognised to deal with the council, stating that they should be vigilant in their mode of operations.

Those inaugurated include, Joseph Ugwu as chairman, Adindu Nwakama, vice chairman, Prince Chukwuka, Secretary, Innocent Oforjiama, financial secretary. Other members of the executives are, Levie Odo, treasurer, Fidelix Chukwuji, taskforce chairman, Ifeanyi Olisa, welfare officer and Okere Nkechinyere J, member.

“I wish to bring to the notice of the general public that the above group of persons is the only authorised group by the council to sell the tricycle (KEKE) ticket in Oyigbo Local Government Area’’, he said.

Kanu, however, warned that the council will arrest and prosecute any group or defaulting union, as he advised the Keke union to be civil in its operations.