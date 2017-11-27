Adamawa PDP Welcomes Abubakar

A huge and excited crowd of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters has welcomed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as he arrived in Yola, Adamawa state last weekend.

It was gathered that the former vice president who had not disclosed the party in which he would pursue his thinly-veiled presidential ambition was believed to be considering the PDP, his former party.

Atiku who arrived the Yola International Airport, was welcomed by PDP supporters led by the state and local government executives

The former Vice President later went to pay condolence to the family of one of his close friends, late Adamu Yaro before retiring to his residence.

The Adamawa chairman of PDP, Tahir Shehu, said the party was happy with the development and hoped Atiku would formally declare for PDP.

According to him, ”He is one of the founders of the party and we have been looking for him to return to the party; we have been discussing with him for months before this development.”

“PDP is now a better party at all levels and we are looking forward to his joining us formally to further strengthen the party to take over at all levels.

The state organising secretary of APC in Adamawa, Ahmed Lawan, reacting to the development, said the party “was not disturbed” by Atiku’s action, saying that it would not affect the party’s popularity in Adamawa.