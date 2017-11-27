535 Students Participate In Spelling Bee Competition In PH

A total of 535 students drawn from primary and secondary schools within the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State are participating in the on-going Spelling Bee Competition organised by the Destiny Foundation Ministries, a non-profit and multicultural Christian organisation in the state for youths in the area.

The breakdown of the statistics of the participating youths shows that 255 pupils are competiting in the primary schools category while 280 students are in the secondary schools category.

Speaking at the opening of the competition held at No. 27 Harbour Road, Port Harcourt Township over the weekend, the Project Cordinator of Destiny Foundation Ministries, Engr Soala Ibanibo, said the competition was the first of its kind in the state adding that the competition has three stages the elimination, semi-final and final stages.

According to him, 45 pupils and 49 students have qualified to the semi-final stage, adding that both the final and semi-final stages will be decided next week Saturday.

He disclosed that pupils who emerged in the finals will be given scholarship to secondary education while secondary school students will get scholarship for university education.

He urged those who qualified to the semi-final stage to be at the venue early on Saturday as the programme, would commence at 8am.