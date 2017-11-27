22 States Participate In Wike National Wrestling Championship

The maiden edition of Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championships started yesterday with 22 states participating.

The states are Jigawa, Kano, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Niger, Bayelsa, Rivers, Kogi, Osun, Ondo, Anambra, Enugu, Lagos, Bauchi, Ogun, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi.

Other participants include the Nigeria Army, Mountain of Fire Ministries Wresting club and the Federal Capital Territory.

All the participants converged at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, the venue of the five-day competition.

The President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, told newsmen that exciting dimension would be introduced in this tournament.

“Every weight category event in a day will end at the quarter finals so that the remaining semi and final matches will be done the next day.

“We are no longer finishing all weight categories in a day. I get a lot of questions from people on how all is been done in a day.

“The essence of this is to make it more interesting and allow spectators to enjoy the games very well,” he said.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist, however, urged wrestling enthusiasts not to miss this one of a kind competition.

“This competition is entirely different from what we used to have and it’s unique,” said Igali.