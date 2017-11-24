Senator, Rep Fight At Airport

A member of the House of Representatives representing Michika/ Medagali Contituency of Adamawa State, Adamu Kamale escaped death yesterday while trying to force his way into an helicopter

The incident reportedly took place at the Yola International Airport after Kamale had a brush with the Senator representing Adamawa central senatorial zone, Abdulaziz Nyako over the distribution of relief materials to internally displaced people.

The national assembly members and some other stakeholders were set to be on their way to deliver relief materials to Madagali following the bomb blasts that rocked the area when the clash occurred.

They were arranged to go as a team while NEMA officials supervised the delivery but Senator Nyako allegedly refused to allow Kamale join the flight.

Narrating the incident, a security source told newsmen that:

“A helicopter was arranged by the Air Force to convey some of the stakeholders to where the materials were to be distributed on Wednesday. However, minutes before the take-off, drama ensued at the airport. Kamale was billed to travel on board the helicopter with Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Air Commodore Sunday Ohemu and others,” the source said.

“But, while they were about to board the helicopter, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako was seen saying that, ‘Kamale should not be allowed to use the helicopter as he (Nyako) is the chairman of the delegation.’ This caused drama and hot argument.”

Speaking on the incident, Kamale said: “Following the unfortunate incidence of bomb blast explosions in Madagali, which is one of the local governments in my constituency, the Governor of Adamawa State, together with other well-meaning Nigerians including members of the National Assembly solicited for relief materials from the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) for the people of Madagali. “

As the honourable member representing the area, I personally called on the director general of NEMA earlier on Monday the 20th of November, 2017 to ensure the delivery of the relief materials. Arrangements were made with all the stakeholders, including Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, who is the chairman, senate committee on IDPs /NEMA to deliver the relief materials. Air Commodore Ohemu was assigned by NEMA to supervise the delivery. “

A helicopter was arranged by the Air Force to convey some of the stakeholders to where the materials was to be distributed on Wednesday, November, 21st, 2017 by 9am. I was billed to travel on board the helicopter with Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Air commodore Ohemu and others. “

To my utmost dismay, while I was to board the helicopter, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako ordered that I should not be permitted to use the helicopter as he is the chairman of the delegation. “All my efforts to draw the attention of the Senator and the Air Force officer failed and in the process, the Air Force officer ordered his men on ground to assault my person and to put me in the guardroom. They tore up my dresses. I sustained a lot of bruises from my forceful withdrawal from the helicopter,” Mr. Kamale said. He added, that: “The people of Madagali have suffered several attacks and have been traumatised for many years. As their representative, I have never seen Senator Abdulaziz Nyako in Madagali to commiserate with the people of the area over the several unfortunate incidences.

“I cannot explain this sudden ‘monopoly’ of the Senator on the Federal government’s relief materials meant for the people of my constituency,” Mr. Kamale said.

On his part, Nyako denied assaulting Kamale. He, however, went to tell his own version of the story. He said: “Last week, I was at NEMA headquarters for oversight function being the chairman, senate committee on IDPs/ NEMA.

They requested me to be part (of the process) and to chair the relief materials’ distribution in Gulak, Madagali. So they assured me they would provide me with an aircraft, and they requested that I should provide them with the list of those who will be in my entourage.

“Naturally I provided the names of members of my committee in the Senate and I was also informed by the DG NEMA that Senator Binta Masi Garba (representing the area) will want to be in attendance.

So I included her name and that of the chairman, House of Reps committee on NEMA /IDPs, Hon.Jibrin Galjumari. “To our dismay, after we all boarded the helicopter and the crew had finished all checks and engine was set on with propeller rolling, about to take-off, to our shock, the man in question (Mr. Kamale) from nowhere just jumped in, in what could be described as suicidal mission. He wanted to ‘climb’ the aircraft, a serious situation he put us in. “

So he should thank God for saving his life, not blame me the senator said.