RVHA To Regulate Vigilante Groups

The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday took a novel step towards regulating activities of vigilante security groups in the state with a private member bill sponsored by Minority Leader, Hon. Benebo Anabraba and Hon. Major Jack, both from Akuku Toru 11 and 1 Constituencies respectively.

The bill tagged, “Rivers State Neighborhood Registration Bill 2017” according to Hon. Anabraba is aimed at controlling and regulating proliferation of vigilante security groups.

“The bill has 16 page clauses and will further boost security of lives and property of citizens”, Anabraba further stated.

Anabraba explained that the bill is coming at a time when the state government proscribed vigilante groups, as a way to control their operations.

The Minority Leader added, “it will provide a structured system for community policing in regards to the challenge and gaps we have witnessed in security management in the state.

Anabraba maintained that when the law is finally passed, it will create a platform for synergy and cooperation between security agencies and civilians in managing security in the various works and crannies within their area of operation.

Earlier, the House had committed the Rivers State College of Health Science, Management and Technology Bill 2017 to committee stage.

The executive bill had passed the second reading after the Majority Leader, Hon. Martins Amaewhule had moved a motion for its adoption to committee stage.

Amawehule had argued that the bill is timely considering that for 16 years, the institution had not undergone a major legal overhaul, in terms of repealing outdated laws.

The Majority Leader said, “the objects of the institution will be expanded as there are a lot of developments in the health sector and education”.

Hon. Michael Chindah of Obio/Akpor 11 Constituency threw his weight behind the bill as he submitted that the bill will pave way for the school to meet National Board for Technical Education Board (NABTEB) standards.

Other benefits, according to him is to expand the scope and courses currently offered in the school.

On her part, Hon. Victoria Nyeche of Port Harcourt 1 also supported the bill saying, “I believe there are a lot of merits to have the bill moved to the next stage”.